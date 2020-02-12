Stock To Watch: Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO), which closed Tuesday's trading at a new yearly high of $7.66, have gained 35 percent so far this year.

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing personalized therapies for hematologic diseases.

The Company has two compounds in development - CG-806 and APTO-253.

-- CG-806 is under a phase Ia/b study in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and certain non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, who have failed or are intolerant to the existing treatments. Initiated last April, the study is designed to enroll 130 participants - with *primary completion date in November 2020.

-- APTO-253 is under a phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome. This trial, designed to enroll 60 subjects, was started in October 2014, with primary completion date in May of this year.

*The trial's primary completion date is defined as the date on which the last participant in a clinical study was examined or received an intervention and that data for the primary outcome measure were collected. (Source: NIH).

Aptose, which ended September 30, 2019, with cash, cash equivalents and investments of $30.2 million, raised gross proceeds of roughly $74.2 million in a public offering last December.

APTO has traded in a range of $1.57 to $7.83 in the last 1 year.

