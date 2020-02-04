Stock To Watch: Anavex Life Sciences

(RTTNews) - Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders, has an important catalyst to watch out for in the coming months.

The Company's lead asset is Anavex 2-73, an investigational oral therapy with a strong safety record that targets protein misfolding and oxidative stress by binding to a protein called sigma-1. Protein misfolding and oxidative stress are observed hallmarks of neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and Rett syndrome.

ANAVEX 2-73 recently completed a successful phase IIa clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease.

A phase II study of ANAVEX 2-73 in Parkinson's disease dementia is underway, with topline results expected by mid-2020.

A phase II study of ANAVEX2-73 in Rett syndrome in the U.S. is underway, and the data to date has demonstrated significant improvements of the two global efficacy endpoints, the Rett Syndrome Behaviour Questionnaire (RSBQ) Total score and the Clinical Global Impression - Improvement.

An international study of ANAVEX2-73 in pediatric patients with Rett syndrome in Australia, dubbed EXCELLENCE, is expected to be initiated in early 2020.

ANAVEX2-73 has been granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

The Company is slated to report fiscal 2020 first-quarter financial results and provide an update on its clinical programs and corporate highlights on February 6, 2020.

AVXL has traded in a range of $1.96 to $4.09. The stock closed Monday's trading at $3.28, up 14.69%.

