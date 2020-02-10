Stock To Watch: America's Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT)

(RTTNews) - Shares of America's Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) fell 4.61% on Friday when it closed at $106.78. Trading volume decreased to 39K versus an average volume of 78K shares. The stock has been trading in a wide range of $71.94 - $114.20 in the past one year, making the new high as recently as on Jan 31.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based automotive retailer primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers.

As recently as on Feb. 7, America's Car-Mart has been selected to replace Care.com Inc. (CRCM) in the S&P SmallCap 600.

On Dec. 17, 2019, the company agreed to acquire the ongoing dealership assets of Taylor Motor Company and Auto Credit of Southern Illinois based in Benton, Illinois.

On the earnings front, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates in the last four quarters. The company had a significant top-line growth at a CAGR of 10.8% between 2002 and 2019.

America's Car-Mart is due to release its Q3 results on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, after the market closes.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.77 per share on revenue of $171.47 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items. For the third quarter of 2019, the company reported net income of $10.9 million or $1.55 per share on revenue of $161 million.

