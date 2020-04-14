Stock To Watch: Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

(RTTNews) - Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) have gained 9 percent so far this month, thanks to a number of positive developments that have caught investors' attention.

Alnylam is a pioneer in RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company has two approved first-in-class RNAi-based medicines, ONPATTRO for the treatment of nerve damage in adult patients with hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis, and GIVLAARI for acute hepatic porphyria.

On April 2, Alnylam and Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) expanded their broad multi-target existing collaboration for the development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics for infectious diseases, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the disease COVID-19. This expansion includes up to three additional targets focused on host factors for SARS-CoV-2, including ACE2 and TMPRSS2, both of which are considered critical for viral entry, with the potential for an additional host target to emerge from Vir's functional genomics work.

On April 6, Alnylam and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) entered into a development and commercialization collaboration on investigational RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin (A1AT) deficiency-associated liver disease (alpha-1 liver disease). As per the agreement, Alnylam's ALN-AAT02 and Dicerna's DCR-A1AT, investigational RNAi therapeutics, each in Phase I/II development, will be explored for the treatment of alpha-1 liver disease.

On April 7, Alnylam announced the completion of the rolling submission of its New Drug Application to the FDA for Lumasiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic in development for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1). PH1 is an ultra-rare, life-threatening disease impacting the kidneys and other vital organs. Lumasiran is also under review by the European Medicines Agency.

On April 13, Blackstone (BX) agreed to provide up to $2 billion to support Alnylam's advancement of innovative RNA interference medicines that have the potential to transform the lives of patients suffering from a range of debilitating diseases.

On April 14, the Company's late-stage drug candidate Vutrisiran for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis in adults secured Fast Track designation from the FDA.

Vutrisiran is under two phase III trials - HELIOS-A and HELIOS-B. Topline results of the HELIOS-A study are expected in early 2021.

ALNY has traded in a range of $65.81 to $134.51 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $119.01, up 2.26%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.