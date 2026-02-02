Markets
This Stock Surged 80% in One Year, and One Fund Locked In Gains Without Walking Away

February 02, 2026 — 12:13 pm EST

Written by Jonathan Ponciano for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • Capital Management Corp sold 11,620 shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade value was $4.11 million based on quarterly average pricing.

  • Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value decreased by $7.14 million, reflecting both share sales and market price movement.

  • As of quarter-end, the fund reported holding 116,575 IDCC shares valued at $37.12 million.

On Feb. 2, Capital Management Corp disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold 11,620 shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC), an estimated $4.11 million transaction based on the average price during the quarter.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated Feb. 2, Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 11,620 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the shares sold is approximately $4.11 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. Meanwhile, the net reported position value shift was $7.14 million, reflecting both trading activity and changes in market value. The fund’s quarter-end position in InterDigital stood at 116,575 shares, worth $37.12 million.

What else to know

After the sale, the InterDigital stake represents 6.08% of Capital Management Corp’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

  • NASDAQ:IDCC: $37.12 million (6.1% of AUM)
  • NYSE: PBI: $30.97 million (5.1% of AUM)
  • NYSE: GTN: $29.76 million (4.9% of AUM)
  • NASDAQ: NXST: $25.92 million (4.2% of AUM)
  • NYSE: AEM: $22.72 million (3.7% of AUM)

As of Feb. 1, InterDigital shares were priced at $326.44, up a staggering 78.5% over the past year and well surpassing the S&P 500’s roughly 15% gain in the same period.

Company overview

MetricValue
Revenue (TTM)$928.59 million
Net income (TTM)$496.78 million
Dividend yield0.9%
Price (as of Feb. 1)$326.44

Company snapshot

  • InterDigital develops and licenses advanced wireless communications technologies, including cellular standards (2G, 3G, 4G, 5G), video coding, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.
  • The company generates revenue primarily through patent licensing and technology solutions for device manufacturers, network equipment providers, and consumer electronics firms.
  • It serves global technology companies in wireless, mobile devices, infrastructure, automotive, and connected consumer electronics markets.

InterDigital is a leading innovator in wireless and video technology, maintaining a robust portfolio of patents and applications. Its focus on research and development and intellectual property licensing provides a high-margin, scalable business model with global reach. The company’s technology is embedded in a wide range of devices and infrastructure, supporting long-term relevance as wireless standards evolve.

What this transaction means for investors

When a stock nearly doubles in a year, even high-conviction investors have to think about concentration risk, and ultimately, trimming here looks like housekeeping, not hesitation.

That’s largely because InterDigital’s fundamentals remain solid. In the third quarter, the company reported $164.7 million in revenue. Meanwhile, net income surged 97% to 67.5 million. In the earnings release, CEO Liren Chen boasted about annualized recurring revenue climbing 49% year-over-year to an all-time high of $588 million. Chen also highlighted four new license agreements and deepened AI expertise.

Even after the sale, InterDigital remains the portfolio’s largest holding at just over 6% of assets, ahead of names spanning media, mining, and industrials. That tells you this was not a change in thesis, but instead a response to outsized gains. Ultimately, the business continues to benefit from long-term demand tied to 5G, video compression, and connected devices, and this move keeps exposure meaningful while preventing one exceptional year from dominating the portfolio.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

IDCC

