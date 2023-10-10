Stock Superstars: A Look at Q3 Earning’s Top 3 Performers

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Wagering on the top earnings performers is always a wise strategy in navigating your portfolio toward stability.

Undeniably, a gentle undercurrent of optimism courses through, as evidenced by the S&P 500 Index, with a 13% uptick this year. However, the choppiness in the stock market remains. So, it remains a prudent strategy to load up on stocks performing well from a financial standpoint. With consumer sentiment at a relatively low ebb, smart investors bill bet on financially sound businesses that continue to kill it with their quarterlies.

Therefore, it becomes imperative to cautiously observe the still-unfurling third-quarter earnings reports and wager on some of the best bets so far.

Nike (NIKE)

Embracing the resilience intrinsic to the athletic wear segment, Nike (NYSE:NIKE) firmly maintains its stride in theglobal market

The global sports apparel market is predicted by Statista to catapult from $213 billion in 2023 to a striking $294 billion by 2030. The path ahead appears lavishly lined with opportunities for this leading footwear giant.

Moreover, despite a fiscal Q1 revenue of $12.94 billion, it subtly trailed the $13 billion Wall Street estimates. NIKE showcased a robust leap, with its EPS rising to 94 cents, surpassing the estimated 76 cents. Additionally, Nike revealed a 10% slope in inventory year over year (YOY) in the last quarter. This has the potential to herald a vibrant future punctuated with amplified earnings growth as 2024 beckons.

Furthermore, in light of an 11.48% bump in dividend growth rate YOY, the investment vista seems gently tinted with optimism for Nike. Consequently, current market junctures may whisper sweet nothings to the ears of potential investors. This will undoubtedly positioning the company as a savvy addition to anticipatory portfolios.

Costco (COST)

Costco (NASDAQ:COST), a beacon in the warehouse retail space, continues to impress with its sturdy financial performance.

Even without increasing membership fees or distributing a special dividend, this retail behemoth delivered. Their earnings-per-share was $4.86, beating estimates by four cents. Moreover, revenue peaked at $78.94 billion, surpassing expectations by a remarkable $978 million. The credit goes primarily to robust grocery sales.

Moreover, the recent quarter saw Costco wrapping up with 71 million paid household members, an uplifting 8% surge from the previous year. Additionally, the company plans to unfold 10 new stores in this year’s Q4. That reveals an incredible blend of maintaining a steadfast consumer base while cautiously expanding its physical retail footprint.

Furthermore, COST stock enjoys a robust 23% ascent in value this year and a monumental 161% gain over the past five years. The retailer stands as a top bet in its niche. Also, healthy operating cash flows rang in at $11 billion for fiscal year 2023. That number provides the luxury to navigate through potential value-creating ventures and blend dividends into its future strategy.

Carnival Corporation (CCL)

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has proven to be remarkably resilient in its most recent quarterly print.

It posted a heartening revenue of $6.85 billion, growing by a sturdy 59.21% YOY while increasing projections by a staggering 161.37 million. On top of that, it delivered an EPS that clocks in at 86 cents, beating estimates by 13 cents, setting a positive tone.

However, Carnival doesn’t navigate entirely in calm waters. Just like the rest of society, it grapples with high fuel costs and inflation nudging its financial margins. But, the share price is modestly floating around $12.5 and a notable 90% YOY increase. The company presents itself as a captivating investment narrative, especially for those anchoring their strategies in long-term gains.

Simultaneously, cautious optimism permeates due to Carnival’s vigilant steps towards financial fortification, paying down its debt, and strategically managing leverage. Even as long-term debt is poised to remain substantially high at 31 billion, a commendable reduction of over $4 billion from its peak casts a promising light, signaling prudent stewardship.

