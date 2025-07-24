Stock-Split Watch: Is C3.ai Next?

Key Points Companies can use stock splits as a way to change their stock price and share count.

They often happen for a specific reason.

While they aren't necessarily easy to predict, there are a few clues investors can look for.

10 stocks we like better than C3.ai ›

Stock splits are tools that companies can use to artificially manipulate their stock prices or share count. While they aren't always easy to predict, they are typically done for a specific reason and tend to draw interest from shareholders.

C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has been a popular stock to watch among retail investors, as the company has tried to tap into the enthusiasm brought about by the high-flying artificial intelligence (AI) sector. The company hasn't had a great year, and the stock is actually down significantly since going public at the end of 2020. Could a stock split be in the cards?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Why companies do stock and reverse stock splits

Before we examine whether C3.ai could conduct some kind of stock split in the near future, it's important for investors to understand what a stock split and reverse stock split is.

A stock split allows a company to decrease its share price and increase its shares outstanding, while a reverse stock split does the opposite. It's crucial for investors to remember that stock splits do not change the market cap of a company, so if you own an equity position in a stock before some kind of stock split, the share price might change, but the actual equity position doesn't.

Why would a company undergo a stock split? Well, there are a few reasons, but the big one has to do with bringing the share price up or down for a strategic reason.

Let's say some high-growth AI company just went on a massive run, and now their stock price trades for more than $1,000 per share. That might look daunting to retail investors, so a company would conduct a stock split to lower the share price in order to make it more appealing. Stock splits can also boost liquidity.

A reverse stock split can be a useful tool if a company on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq has fallen out of compliance. Both major exchanges require stocks to trade for over $1 per share for 30 consecutive trading days. If a company is struggling and has seen a big sell-off, but thinks they can turn things around and wants to stay on a major exchange, than a reverse stock split can increase the share price and serve as a bridge until the company gets back on its feet.

Will C3.ai make a move?

The enterprise AI company C3.ai has never conducted any kind of stock split. After listing its initial public offering at $42 in late 2020, the stock surged to as high as $161 per share, but now trades around $28.50 and at a $3.9 billion market cap. So the stock is not unattainable for investors in terms of price and also clearly in compliance with NYSE rules.

According to MarketWatch data, the majority of the firm's nearly 131 million outstanding shares are public, so there doesn't appear to be any need to boost liquidity. The only way C3.ai is likely to conduct a reverse stock split is if it experiences a significant sell-off, which is not necessarily impossible, especially if the stock market starts to struggle.

In the company's fiscal year, C3.ai lost nearly $289 million on revenue of about $389 million. That means the stock is likely overvalued -- at least when looking at valuation. Short interest at the end of June was also very high, at close to 21% of the public float.

However, it is not uncommon for AI companies with strong potential to trade at these kinds of valuations. C3.ai does seem to have potential. The company's software helps developers build AI applications, even if they don't have a ton of experience with building large language models. C3.ai also claims its software can help developers significantly cut down the time required in writing this complicated code.

Ultimately, while C3.ai might be overvalued, it still seems very unlikely that it would experience the kind of intense sell-off that would require the company to conduct a reverse stock split.

Should you invest $1,000 in C3.ai right now?

Before you buy stock in C3.ai, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and C3.ai wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $641,800!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,023,813!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,034% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 21, 2025

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends C3.ai. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.