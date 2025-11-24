Stock on the Rise: Fund Ups Stake in American Energy Stock

Key Points

Gemsstock Ltd. increased its GPOR holding by 109,979 shares, a net position change of $18.33 million

Post-trade, the firm holds 188,174 GPOR shares valued at $34.06 million

The stake now accounts for 7.01% of 13F AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

Gemsstock Ltd. disclosed a purchase of 109,979 shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR), increasing its stake by an estimated $18.33 million, according to a November 12, 2025, SEC filing.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 12, 2025, Gemsstock Ltd. added 109,979 shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation to its portfolio during the third quarter. The position value rose to $34.06 million as of September 30, 2025, reflecting both new purchases and market appreciation. Gemsstock’s 13F filing lists 15 reportable U.S. equity positions totaling $486.11 million.

What Else to Know

The buy increased GPOR to 7.01% of Gemsstock’s U.S. equity AUM, outside the fund’s top five holdings.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:EEM: $108,796,562 (22.38% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:EQX: $61,069,393 (12.56% of AUM)

NYSE:EQT: $36,607,277 (7.53% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:GDXJ: $36,230,918 (7.45% of AUM)

NYSE:NEM: $35,592,731 (7.32% of AUM)

As of November 11, 2025, shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation were priced at $211.88, up 29.16% over the prior year; shares have outperformed the S&P 500 by 22.65 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-11-11) $211.88 Market Capitalization $3.79 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.25 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.53 million

Company Snapshot

Produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL), with principal assets in the Utica Shale (eastern Ohio) and SCOOP (Oklahoma) regions.

Generates revenue primarily through the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbon reserves, monetizing output via commodity sales to energy markets and midstream partners.

Serves a range of customers including utilities, industrial users, and energy marketers seeking reliable supply of natural gas and liquids in the United States.

Gulfport Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based independent exploration and production company with a focus on large-scale natural gas and liquids development in resource-rich shale plays.

Foolish Take

Gemmstock Limited, a London-based investment manager, recently bought more than $18 million worth of Gulfport Energy stock, bringing its holdings to over $34 million as of September 30, 2025. Here's what average investors need to know.

For starters, Gulfport is relatively small energy production company, which is highly-leveraged to natural gas production in the U.S. Therefore, Gemmstock's acquisition is a bullish bet on US energy production. Moreover, as energy producers are highly affected by the price of the commodities they bring to the surface, Gemmstock is also taking a stance on natural gas prices as we head into the winter in the northern hemisphere.

As for performance, Gulfport has solidly outperformed key benchmarks over the last three years. Since 2022, the stock has generated a total return of 151%, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36%. That beats the S&P 500, which has generated a total return of 71% over the same period, with a CAGR of 19.7%.

What's more, Gulfport has also bested the performance of key exchange-traded funds (ETFs) within the energy sector, such as the State Street SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Expl & Prod ETF (XOP) and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE). Those funds have produced total returns of -9% and 7%, with CAGRs of -3.3% and 2.4%, respectively.

In summary, investors who are seeking exposure to the energy sector may want to consider Gulfport, due to this recent large institutional purchase, in addition to the stock's solid performance history versus market and industry benchmarks.

Glossary

13F filing: A quarterly report U.S. institutional investment managers file, disclosing their equity holdings to the SEC.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Reportable positions: Investments that must be disclosed in regulatory filings due to size or type, such as those in 13F reports.

Net position change: The difference in the number or value of shares held by an investor after a transaction.

Market appreciation: Increase in the value of an investment due to rising market prices, not additional purchases.

Stake: The ownership interest or percentage of shares held in a company by an investor or fund.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a portfolio, usually ranked by market value.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return or price increase compared to a benchmark, such as the S&P 500.

Utica Shale: A major natural gas and oil-producing geological formation in eastern Ohio.

SCOOP: An energy-rich region in Oklahoma known for oil and natural gas production; stands for South Central Oklahoma Oil Province.

Hydrocarbon reserves: Underground deposits of oil and natural gas that can be extracted and sold.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



