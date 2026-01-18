The Stock Market's Valuation Yardstick That Warren Buffett Once Called, "Probably the Best Single Measure of Where Valuations Stand," Just Sounded a Warning to Wall Street

Key Points

The bulls are in full control on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all climbing by double digits in 2025.

The now-retired Warren Buffett was a value-focused investor -- and his preferred valuation tool just entered uncharted territory.

However, patience and perspective played equally important roles in Buffett's long-term investing success.

10 stocks we like better than S&P 500 Index ›

Since the end of the Great Recession nearly 17 years ago, the stock market has been a stomping ground of optimism and wealth creation. With the exception of the five-week COVID-19 crash in February-March 2020 and the nine-month bear market in 2022, the bulls have ruled the roost -- and last year was no different.

When the closing bell rang on Dec. 31, the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had gained 13%, 16%, and 20%, respectively. Excitement surrounding the proliferation of artificial intelligence, coupled with the prospect of additional interest rate cuts, has investors excited for the future.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

But while history has repeatedly shown that the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite rise over multi-decade periods, it also serves as a reminder that getting from Point A to B is rarely, if ever, a straight line.

Billionaire Warren Buffett's favorite valuation tool is flashing a warning to investors

Investing legend Warren Buffett, who oversaw a nearly 6,100,000% cumulative gain in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) during his six-decade tenure as CEO, fully understands the ebbs and flows that come with investing on Wall Street.

The 95-year-old Oracle of Omaha, who recently retired as CEO of Berkshire, was a devout value investor. Although he had a laundry list of unwritten rules as an investor, the only one that was unbreakable was his desire to get a good deal. Value was of the utmost importance when taking a stake in a public company or acquiring a business.

The tricky part about "value" is that it tends to be subjective. This is to say that what one person finds pricey might be viewed as a bargain by another. The lack of a blueprint for evaluating a publicly traded company or the broader market is one of the key factors that makes short-term directional moves in the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite so unpredictable.

Despite this subjectivity, billionaire Warren Buffett had a valuation yardstick for the stock market that he preferred above all others: the market cap-to-GDP ratio. In a 2001 interview with Fortune magazine, Buffett proclaimed this ratio to be "probably the best single measure of where valuations stand at any given moment."

Warren Buffett Indicator hits an all-time high of 224%, the most expensive stock market valuation in history 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/BgIiOkFlfl -- Barchart (@Barchart) January 11, 2026

This ratio, which has come to be known as the Buffett indicator, adds up the value of all publicly traded companies and divides it by U.S. gross domestic product (GDP). The lower the value, the more attractive it is for investors to buy stocks.

When back-tested to December 1970, the average reading for the Buffett indicator is approximately 87%. In other words, the aggregate value of all publicly traded U.S. stocks has equated to 87% of U.S. GDP. But as of the closing bell on Jan. 11, 2026, the Buffett indicator hit an all-time high of 224.35%, representing a roughly 158% premium to its 55-year average.

Although the Buffett indicator isn't a timing tool -- i.e., stocks can remain expensive for weeks, months, or even years before correcting lower -- it does have an incredible track record of foreshadowing a significant downturn in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite. When the market-cap-to-GDP ratio extends this far above its historical norm, history tells us that a bear market decline is the eventual outcome.

Value is important -- but so are patience and perspective

Berkshire Hathaway's now-retired billionaire boss ran circles around the stock market's premier indexes by always remaining focused on value. However, this isn't the only reason he was such a successful investor. His long-term investing approach and ability to see the big picture were also paramount to the success of Berkshire Hathaway and its shareholders.

The Oracle of Omaha wasn't oblivious to the fact that the stock market ebbs and flows. He came to realize long ago that trying to predict when stock market corrections, bear markets, and crashes would begin is impossible to do with any long-term accuracy. Rather than make foolhardy guesses as to when double-digit percentage corrections would take place, he angled Berkshire's investment portfolio and owned assets to take advantage of disproportionate economic and stock market cycles.

For example, recessions are a normal, healthy, and inevitable part of the economic cycle. But the defining characteristic of a U.S. recession is that it's short-lived. Since the end of World War II, eight decades ago, the average recession has resolved in approximately 10 months. In comparison, the typical economic expansion has lasted five years. This disproportionate cycle is what favors long-term economic (and corporate) growth.

This same disparity between optimism and pessimism can be observed on Wall Street.

It's official. A new bull market is confirmed.



The S&P 500 is now up 20% from its 10/12/22 closing low. The prior bear market saw the index fall 25.4% over 282 days.



Read more at https://t.co/H4p1RcpfIn. pic.twitter.com/tnRz1wdonp -- Bespoke (@bespokeinvest) June 8, 2023

In June 2023, with the S&P 500 officially entering a new bull market, analysts at Bespoke Investment Group published a data set on X (previously Twitter) that compared the length of every S&P 500 bull and bear market, dating back to the start of the Great Depression (September 1929).

Collectively, Bespoke analyzed 27 bear market declines in the S&P 500 and noted they lasted an average of just 286 calendar days, or roughly 9.5 months. Further, only eight out of 27 bear markets reached the one-year mark, with none surpassing 630 calendar days.

Comparatively, the average S&P 500 bull market persisted for 1,011 calendar days, or roughly 3.5 times longer than the typical bear market. What's more, 14 out of 27 bull markets, including the current bull market when extrapolated to the present day, have lasted longer than the lengthiest bear market spanning over 95 years.

Yes, the Buffett indicator is sounding a warning that stocks are pricey, and there's a historically high probability that a sizable downturn is coming in the not-too-distant future. But at the same time, the stock market is, statistically, a long-term wealth-creating machine. Warren Buffett demonstrated the power of patience and perspective when investing on Wall Street.

Should you buy stock in S&P 500 Index right now?

Before you buy stock in S&P 500 Index, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and S&P 500 Index wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $474,578!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,141,628!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 18, 2026.

Sean Williams has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.