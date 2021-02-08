Stock Markets Soar: Here Are 2 Stocks Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Added to Last Week

Stocks pushed higher into record territory on Monday, as investors were pleased with progress on the COVID-19 front and also hoped for economic stimulus measures from Washington. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite climbed as much as 1% on the day. Index Percentage Change Point Change Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) 0.76% 238 S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) 0.74% 29 Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) 0.95% 131

Data source: Yahoo! Finance.

As strong as the stock market's performance has been lately, it pales in comparison to what ace investor Cathie Wood has done. As chief investment officer of ARK Invest, Wood runs five active ETFs that more than doubled in value in 2020. As a consequence, people pay attention when ARK Invest buys and sells stocks, and a couple of companies stood out among Wood's purchases last week.

Image source: Getty Images.

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) might not seem like the sort of stock that would ordinarily get the attention of ARK Invest's funds. However, the old-school defense contractor got two purchases from the company's ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKQ) last week, including a nearly 47,700-share purchase on Monday, Feb. 1 and a 16,500-share buy the following day. Combined, the two investments represented about 0.7% of the ETF's total assets, bringing the fraction of the fund invested in Lockheed to nearly 2%.

Lockheed finds itself in an aerospace and defense sector that's been off Wall Street's radar lately. The COVID-19 pandemic has crushed commercial aviation, and while Lockheed doesn't have a huge amount of commercial exposure, its Sikorsky helicopter division does serve some non-military purposes. However, most of its aircraft are reserved for military applications.

What many have seen as a potential point of interest for ARK Invest is Lockheed's experience with rocketry. ARK Invest has said it intends to open a space exploration ETF in the near future, and Lockheed could be among the companies to play a prominent role in such a fund's initial portfolio. With many other choices like SpaceX and Blue Origin remaining privately held, it's hard to find publicly traded space stocks at all -- let alone companies with more experience with rocket launches than Lockheed has.

Wood's purchases of Lockheed haven't yet made the stock a major position in its current lineup of ETFs. That could change when the space ETF becomes available.

PayPal Holdings

ARK Invest also added to positions in payment specialist PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL). Purchases of 66,100 and 24,750 shares in the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKF) made PayPal the fund's fourth-largest holding, making up 4.4% of the fund.

The purchases came after PayPal announced its fourth-quarter financial report. The electronic payments specialist added 16 million new active accounts during the period, and total payment volume climbed 39% year over year. About 377 million customers now use PayPal actively, moving $277 billion in payments during the quarter and bringing in $6.1 billion in revenue.

Electronic payments have become increasingly important during the pandemic, as e-commerce has come to the forefront. Yet PayPal has a lot of initiatives in its pipeline, and that could bolster growth even further.

Fintech has been a strong area for Wood, and the fintech ETF has performed quite well. PayPal's been a big contributor to that success, and that's likely to continue.

Keep watching

Watching what top investors do with their money can help you invest better as well. ARK Invest is on top of its game right now, and the stocks it's buying and selling deserve your attention.

10 stocks we like better than Lockheed Martin

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lockheed Martin wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Dan Caplinger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin and recommends the following options: long January 2022 $75 calls on PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.