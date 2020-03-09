Stock Market's Big Drop: Putting It In Perspective

We are waking up this morning to the news that futures trading for all the major U.S. stock indices has been suspended. They have hit “limit down” levels, a big enough loss to trigger trading stops designed to calm panic. For many individual investors though, it will have the opposite effect. If Wall Street feels the need to protect traders from even bigger losses, where does that leave the rest of us?

Before you panic, though, it is probably a good time to step back and look for a little perspective.

The first way to do that is to look at a long-term chart. The above is for the last 10 years of S&P 500 futures. (I used futures rather than the index itself so that this morning’s drop was also included.) Looked at that way, while it is still clear that this is a significant drop, it doesn’t feel quite as momentous as when you look at it on a one-year chart.

There, if you factor in the likely opening level suggested by pre-market trading in the S&P 500 ETF (SPY), it looks as if we will be opening just above the 52-week low from June of last year when futures hit 2728.75. Obviously, giving up nine months of gains is not a good thing, but long-term investors should keep in mind that it is only nine months of gains.

That suggests that at least part of the problem here is that we were just too high to begin with. Back on February 20, when all this began, overall stock valuations equated to nineteen- or twenty-times earnings, around twenty percent the higher than the long-term average multiple. If everything at that point had looked rosy, I guess that would have made sense, but that wasn’t the case.

As I pointed out on that day, the market then was more reminiscent of October of 2018, just before that big drop, than anything else. It was ignoring all the risks and bad news. We already knew about coronavirus, although couldn’t know how impactful the restrictions made in an attempt to contain it might turn out to be, but there were other things too.

Most notable among them was the fact that we were at record highs despite four of the previous five quarters of earning showing negative year-on-year growth. That made no sense then, and it makes no sense now. With the degree of panic evident in the market right now there is no way of knowing how low we will go in the near future, but it will be interesting to see if the turning point comes at somewhere close to average P/Es.

Considering that, this looks more like a needed adjustment, a true correction if you will, than anything.

Then there is the nature of the coronavirus panic. In China, where the outbreak began, things are already returning to normal just a couple of months on. The situation in the West, where curtailment of travel and containment of the virus are less easily achieved is different, of course, but still, at some point, this too shall pass.

If there is a real risk of systemic, longer-term damage, it actually comes from the other thing roiling markets this morning. The collapse in oil prices could mean problems for heavily indebted companies in the industry. The collateral on those loans is basically oil reserves, and that collateral is now valued at half what it was a couple of months ago. If the banks panic, that could have an impact on those banks and even the banking system itself.

The important word there is “could,” however. It hasn’t to this point, but any added worry or risk is provoking a reaction now. That is almost the exact opposite of what was happening when I wrote that February 20 piece. Traders then were completely ignoring risks, now every bad-news scenario is being fully priced in.

If you take a step back and compare that day a couple of weeks ago to where we are now, it is clear that what has changed more than anything is the market’s attitude. The fundamental picture for the economy hasn’t changed that much and the risks are still the same. They have just come into sharper focus, and from that perspective this looks more like a correction in the true sense of the word than anything else.

