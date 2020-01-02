Stock Markets Around the World Are Rising After China Stimulated Its Economy

European stocks began the new year with a rally on Thursday as trade optimism continued and China’s central bank gave markets a boost.

The Stoxx 600 jumped 0.8%, along with the FTSE 100, while the French CAC climbed 1% in early trading. The German DAX gained 0.7% and Italy’s FTSE MIB rose 1.2% on the first morning’s trading of 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite look set to open higher as futures were up in premarket trading.

After a strong end to 2019 followed by the New Year’s holiday, continued optimism over a U.S.-China trade deal helped propel stocks higher on the first day of 2020 trading. President Trump also plans to visit Beijing to begin talks on a ‘phase 2’ deal, while ‘phase 1’ will be signed in a White House ceremony on Jan. 15.

China’s central bank added to the feel good factor, announcing on Wednesday it would cut the amount of money banks will be required to have on hand from Monday — in a bid to boost the slowing economy. The reserve requirement ratio (RRR) will be cut by 50 basis points, which is expected to release about 800 billion yuan ($114.6 billion) into the economy.

Tullow Oil fell 3.5% after the company said it found four meters of net oil pay at its offshore Guyana well, which was less than expected. The oil-and-gas company said the Carapa-1 exploration well, drilled to a depth of 3,290 meters in 68 meters of water, would now be plugged and abandoned.

Airbus shares rose 3.1% after reports the European plane maker beat its own delivery forecast for 2019 to topple U.S. rival Boeing as the world’s largest plane maker. Airbus delivered 863 jets last year, Reuters reported, 3 higher than its guidance.

Mining stocks enjoyed solid gains following China’s RRR cut announcement. The policy news from the world’s largest metals consumer, sent Glencore shares up 3.1% and Antofagasta 2.7% higher.

