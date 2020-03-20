Stock Market Wrap-Up: Oil Breaks $20; Bond Yields Plunge as Stocks Swoon

For a good part of Friday's session, it looked as if the stock market might score a rare two-day streak of gains. Those hopes were dashed late in the day, though, as even the outperforming Nasdaq Composite ended up joining the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 with losses of around 4%.

Today's stock market

Index Percentage Change Point Change Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) (4.55%) (913) S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) (4.34%) (104) Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) (3.79%) (271)

Data source: Yahoo! Finance.

Some other markets saw even more dramatic moves. Crude oil continued its recent drop, passing another key milestone that many would have thought unthinkable just weeks ago. Meanwhile, bond yields moved lower, rewarding those who have hedged their stock portfolios with fixed-income securities.

Oil's glut continues

The price of oil resumed its downward move on Friday, with a dramatic drop of more than $5 per barrel. That sent futures prices below the $20 per barrel mark -- a dubious distinction.

Yet in the stock market, energy companies didn't perform all that badly. The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT: XLE) finished the day up 1%, and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) enjoyed a 4% gain.

Image source: Getty Images.

Investors are facing a situation so unusual that it has them in a quandary. On one hand, if oil prices were to remain at levels this low for long, it would cause problems for even the largest energy stocks in the industry. Yet on the other hand, it's highly unlikely that the current conditions in the oil patch will persist for very long. Even with coronavirus-related demand declines helping to push prices lower, marginal producers will have to start shutting down their operations at some point.

No one knows for sure how long they'll have to endure oil prices below $20, but today's stock market action suggests most investors think it'll be only a short time. That could open the door to further share-price declines among energy giants if crude doesn't recover soon.

Bond rates resume their downward trend

Elsewhere, bond prices rose as yields fell. The 10-year Treasury saw its yield drop from 1.12% to 0.94% on Friday, while the 30-year Treasury saw a similar decline from 1.74% to 1.56%.

Those yield declines were good news for investors in bond ETFs, especially those that focus on long-term rates. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NASDAQ: TLT) jumped 7.5% on the day, while the even more rate-sensitive PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund (NYSEMKT: ZROZ) gained almost 9%.

Most investors have focused largely on the stock market, but the bond market has had some even more unusual things going on under the scenes. Liquidity in some key parts of the market has evaporated, and that's created some disruptions that have made investors question whether there could be a systemic impact from the coronavirus outbreak after all.

So far, government officials and central banks have highlighted how healthy the financial system is compared to the 2008-2009 market meltdown. If bond rates keep behaving erratically, though, it could signal a change in that philosophy that investors will want to keep an eye on.

10 stocks we like better than Chevron

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Chevron wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Dan Caplinger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.