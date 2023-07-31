Stock Market Today: Stocks Eke Out Win Ahead of Busy Week

Stocks started the day in positive territory but lost steam as the session wore on. Following a Friday that saw markets react to an encouraging inflation update and impressive Intel ( INTC ) earnings, today's session was relatively quiet.

However, it's unlikely to stay that way with key economic data and several high-profile earnings reports due out later this week.

Checking out today's economic news, the Chicago purchasing managers index (PMI) came in at 42.8 for July, above June's reading of 41.5. Still, it was softer than analysts were expecting as it has yet to benefit from increasing aircraft orders, says Edward Moya, senior market strategist at currency data provider OANDA . "The manufacturing part of the economy is still in contraction territory and the recovery will likely be unbalanced."

SoFi earnings impress, red-hot Palantir keeps rising

As for earnings, SoFi Technologies (SOFI) stock jumped 19.9% after the financial services firm reported a narrower-than-anticipated second-quarter loss on higher-than-expected revenue. SOFI also revealed $340 million in Q2 whole loan sales and raised its third-quarter EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) forecast.

Also in singlestock news Palantir Technologies (PLTR), which reports Q2 earnings after next Monday's close, popped 11.4%. PLTR stock is up almost 20% in the last five days, boosted by the data analytics company's artificial intelligence (AI) efforts. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives on Friday called Palantir "the [Lionel] Messi of AI," saying the company "has built an AI fortress that is unmatched and poised to be a major player in this AI Revolution over the next decade."

The "AI excitement is palpable," adds Jan Szilagyi, founder of Toggle AI . "Everyone is talking about its potential. Everyone is signing up for ChatGPT, and trying it as an investment advisor, travel agent or a spiritual shaman." Additionally, folks are finding out how to invest in AI and cash in on the excitement, Szilagyi says.

As for the major indexes, the Nasdaq Composite closed up 0.2% at 14,346, while the S&P 500 (+0.2% at 4,588) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (+0.3% at 35,559) also notched modest gains. All three indexes closed solidly higher on the month.

Apple earnings, jobs report on deck

Monday can be considered "the calm before the storm," given how busy both the economic and earnings calendars are over the next several sessions. Mega-cap stocks Apple (AAPL) and Amazon.com (AMZN) are just a couple of key names set to report results.

"The earnings picture has been mixed, with better-than-expected gains among domestic companies and underperformance from companies with international exposure," says Mark Hackett, chief of investment research at Nationwide . Challenges that companies have endured – including stubbornly high inflation – are no longer headwinds, Hackett says, adding that he's starting to see tailwinds heading into 2024.

As for theeconomic calendar the monthly jobs report, due out Friday, is the marquee event. "U.S. jobs data this week is likely to show still-low unemployment, confirming a tight labor market," writes the Blackrock Investment Institute in their Weekly Commentary .

