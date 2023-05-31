Stock Market Today: Important Debt Ceiling Vote Pushes Dow, Markets Lower

In a week where the stock market has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows, investors are keeping a keen eye on the unfolding events in Washington. The looming debt ceiling vote and the release of jobs data have sent stocks sliding, adding another layer of uncertainty to an already volatile market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite all closed lower on Wednesday, marking the end of the May trading month. The Dow lost 0.4%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each slipped 0.6%. With Wednesday’s close, the Dow finished the month down almost 3.5%. The S&P 500 finished May up about 0.3%, while the Nasdaq surged 5.8%.

Debt Ceiling News Today

In the midst of this, a bill to raise the debt ceiling and cut government spending passed a key procedural hurdle in the House on Wednesday, clearing its path to a final vote on the floor later in the evening. The Fiscal Responsibility Act passed by a vote of 241-187, with 52 Democrats siding with Republicans to support it and 29 Republicans voting against the measure, along with most Democrats. This move has sparked a flurry of activity in the market, with investors closely watching the developments.

Congress is rushing to approve the measure by Monday, the earliest date the U.S. risks a first-ever sovereign default. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that federal funds could dry up in the coming days unless lawmakers raise the borrowing limit. Failure to do so would upset global financial markets, spark job losses in the U.S., and jeopardize vital government benefits for millions of Americans. To prevent what Yellen has called a potential “catastrophe,” congressional leaders will need to win support for the bill in both chambers of a divided Congress.

Jobs Data

Meanwhile, investors are also keeping a close eye on the jobs data. The U.S. job openings and labor turnover survey (JOLTS) shows openings increased to more than 10 million in April from 9.6 million in March. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected a decline to 9.5 million. This surge in job openings defied expectations for a decline and stands as another testament to the resilience of the labor market.

In the midst of all this, U.S. consumers’ excess savings are on track to dry up as early as this fall, according to an analysis by Roth MKM. Households gathered excess savings to the tune of $2.1 trillion through August 2021 as the federal government issued stimulus packages to the public, but those cash reserves began to slide since then, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. Cumulative drawdowns hit $1.6 trillion as of March 2023.

Bottom Line

As the week draws to a close, investors are left to grapple with these developments and their potential impact on the market. The debt ceiling vote, the jobs data, and the dwindling consumer savings all paint a picture of a market in flux, with potential for both gains and losses. As always, the key to navigating these turbulent times lies in staying informed, keeping a close eye on the developments, and making informed decisions based on the data at hand.

