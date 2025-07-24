Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD) closed at $13.50, gaining 1.43% on heavy trading volume of approximately 125 million shares -- more than double its average of 54 million shares. The stock reached an intraday high of $13.68, marking its 52-week high, before settling near closing levels. Today's rise builds on momentum from the company's mid-June announcement to spin off its Streaming & Studios and Global Networks divisions, a strategic restructuring plan that continues to progress steadily.

Warner Bros Discovery outperformed broader market indices, with the S&P 500 gaining just 0.07% and the Nasdaq Composite rising 0.18%. Among streaming competitors, there was slight contrast: Netflix closed at $1,180.76, up a modest 0.34%, while Walt Disney declined 0.81% to $121.95, underscoring Warner's relative sector leadership for the day.

The elevated trading volume and technical positioning above key moving averages signal robust intermediate-term momentum. Warner Bros.' performance reflects sustained institutional interest in its corporate restructuring initiatives and expanding international streaming footprint, positioning the company favorably amid evolving media landscape dynamics.

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix, Walt Disney, and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.