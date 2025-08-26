Stock Market Today: Walgreens Stock Edges Lower as Buyout Nears

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) closed at $11.92, down 0.4%. Trading volume surged to 89.2 million shares, more than 10 times its three-month average of 8.6 million, as investors repositioned around the pharmacy specialist's transition to a private entity. The stock remains within its 52-week range of $8.08 to $13.25, with a market capitalization of $10.4 billion.

The broader market advanced, with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) gaining 26.59 points, or 0.4%, to 6,465.91, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) added 94.98 points, or 0.4%, to finish at 21,544.27.

Among peers, CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) rose 0.5% to $71.55, contrasting with Walgreens' modest decline.

The retailer is in the final stages of being taken private by Sycamore Partners, a deal expected to close soon. Walgreens was also removed from the S&P 500 yesterday and replaced by Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR), underscoring its diminished role in the index and shifting ownership structure.

Investors will be watching for updates on the closing timeline of the Sycamore Partners transaction as the next key catalyst.

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-5, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Interactive Brokers Group. The Motley Fool recommends CVS Health and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $43.75 calls on Interactive Brokers Group and short January 2027 $46.25 calls on Interactive Brokers Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.