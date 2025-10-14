Stock Market Today: Trilogy Metals Surges as Rally Continues After U.S. Defense Investment

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEMKT: TMQ) jumped 61.59% to close at $10.60 as its post-announcement rally continued. Trading volume reached 147.7 million shares, more than 22 times its three-month average of 6.54 million. Shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.29 intraday.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) slipped 0.16% to 6,644.31, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) fell 0.76% as markets remained pressured by renewed U.S.–China trade tensions.

Among mining peers, Perpetua Resources Corp (NASDAQ: PPTA) declined 0.73% to $27.19, and NovaGold Resources Inc (NYSEMKT: NG) slipped 1.30% to $9.88.

The surge follows the October 6 announcement that the U.S. Department of Defense will invest $35.6 million for an estimated 10% ownership stake in Trilogy. The move supports the company's work in Alaska's Ambler mining district, which holds some of the world's richest known copper-dominant polymetallic deposits. The investment has lifted Trilogy's shares 401.9% since the news and highlights growing government interest in securing domestic sources of copper, cobalt, zinc, and lead--materials essential for energy infrastructure, defense technology, and advanced manufacturing. Investors will be watching for progress on permitting, project development, and further government partnerships in the months ahead.

Should you invest $1,000 in Trilogy Metals right now?

Before you buy stock in Trilogy Metals, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Trilogy Metals wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $657,412!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,154,376!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,075% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-5, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.