Stock Market Today: Tilray Brands Soars After Earnings Beat

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 22.09% to close at $2.10 after reporting better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter results. Trading volume reached 297.6 million shares, about four times its three-month average of 71 million. In intraday trading, the company reached a new 52-week high of $2.32.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) slipped 0.28% to 6,735.11, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) also edged lower as investors rotated toward smaller growth and speculative names.

Peers in the cannabis sector advanced alongside Tilray. Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ: CGC) gained 7.84% closing at $1.65, and SNDL Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) added 7.03% closing at $2.82, both supported by stronger sentiment for U.S. cannabis policy changes.

Tilray's earnings, released before the open, showed net revenue of $209.5 million, up 5% year-over-year, and net income of $1.5 million, reversing a prior loss. Margins narrowed slightly, but the company improved cash flow and reaffirmed its full-year profitability outlook, helping bolster confidence in its ongoing diversification strategy beyond cannabis.

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-5, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool recommends SNDL and Tilray Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.