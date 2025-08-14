Stock Market Today: TeraWulf Jumps on $3.7 Billion AI Deal and Google Partnership

TeraWulf (NASDAQ: WULF) soared 60% on Thursday to close at $8.71, driven by staggering volume -- over 286 million shares traded, more than six times its 3-month average. The jump followed news that the company signed two 10-year AI hosting agreements with Fluidstack, establishing itself as a serious player in hyperscale digital infrastructure. The contracts, valued at $3.7 billion with potential to reach $8.7 billion, will support over 200 megawatts of liquid-cooled IT load at its Lake Mariner data center.

The broader market traded flat by comparison. The S&P 500 inched up 0.03%, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped by 0.01%. Investors showed modest appetite for risk across tech and AI sectors, while TeraWulf bucked the trend with its sector-defining announcement.

Crypto mining peers posted mixed results. MARA Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) dipped 0.7% to $15.75, while Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) gained 5.7% to close at $12.25. Still, neither matched the intensity of TeraWulf's rally, which reflected the company's strategic pivot beyond mining.

The game-changing news: Alphabet's Google will backstop $1.8 billion of Fluidstack's lease obligations in support of the project and receive warrants for roughly 8% equity in TeraWulf. With AI infrastructure demand surging, this partnership aligns WULF with a Tier 1 hyperscaler and signals major institutional confidence. The move could fundamentally reshape TeraWulf's long-term trajectory -- and investors took notice.

Should you invest $1,000 in TeraWulf right now?

Before you buy stock in TeraWulf, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and TeraWulf wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $649,544!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,113,059!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-4o, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.