Markets

Stock Market Today: Tech Weakness Pulls S&P 500, Nasdaq Lower as Dow Holds Steady

August 19, 2025 — 07:51 pm EDT

Written by Daily Stock News for The Motley Fool->

^SPX Chart

Data by YCharts

U.S. stocks finished mixed on Tuesday as a sell-off in tech stocks weighed on the broader market. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) fell 37.78 points, or 0.6%, to 6,411.37, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) tumbled 314.82 points, or 1.5%, to 21,314.95.

Semiconductor shares led the decline as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) lost 3.5%, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) dropped 5.4%, and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) slipped 3.6%. Software maker Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) plunged more than 9%, making it the S&P 500's weakest performer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) bucked the trend, edging up 10.45 points, or 0.02%, to 44,922.27. Gains in financials and industrials offset pressure from technology, allowing the blue-chip benchmark to close slightly higher. The day's divergence across indices underscored investors' rotation toward value and dividend-paying stocks, even as markets brace for upcoming economic data and fresh commentary from the Federal Reserve later this week.

Market data sourced from Google Finance and Yahoo! Finance on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025.

Should you invest $1,000 in S&P 500 Index right now?

Before you buy stock in S&P 500 Index, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and S&P 500 Index wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $671,466!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,115,633!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,077% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 18, 2025

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-4o, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AVGO
NVDA
AMD
PLTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.