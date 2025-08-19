Stock Market Today: Tech Weakness Pulls S&P 500, Nasdaq Lower as Dow Holds Steady

U.S. stocks finished mixed on Tuesday as a sell-off in tech stocks weighed on the broader market. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) fell 37.78 points, or 0.6%, to 6,411.37, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) tumbled 314.82 points, or 1.5%, to 21,314.95.

Semiconductor shares led the decline as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) lost 3.5%, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) dropped 5.4%, and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) slipped 3.6%. Software maker Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) plunged more than 9%, making it the S&P 500's weakest performer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) bucked the trend, edging up 10.45 points, or 0.02%, to 44,922.27. Gains in financials and industrials offset pressure from technology, allowing the blue-chip benchmark to close slightly higher. The day's divergence across indices underscored investors' rotation toward value and dividend-paying stocks, even as markets brace for upcoming economic data and fresh commentary from the Federal Reserve later this week.

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-4o, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

