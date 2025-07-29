

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) closed at $22.40, gaining 6.6% on Tuesday, July 29, following the morning release of a robust second-quarter earnings report that exceeded Wall Street expectations. The fintech platform reported Q2 revenue of $858 million, representing 44% year-over-year growth, while delivering earnings per share of $0.08 that topped consensus estimates. Net income surged to $97 million, and management raised full-year guidance to $3.375 billion in revenue with $0.31 EPS, underscoring the company's accelerating profitability trajectory.

SoFi outperformed broader markets, which declined on the session with the S&P 500 falling 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite dropping 0.38%. Among fintech peers, the performance diverged notably: Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) posted a modest 0.67% gain to $67.96, while Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) declined 3.23% to $103.32, highlighting investor enthusiasm specific to SoFi's earnings results rather than broad-based fintech momentum.

The stock traded on exceptional volume of approximately 222 million shares, approximately 3.5 times its 200-day average. This heightened trading activity and technical breakout near new highs underscored strong investor conviction following SoFi's earnings beat, raised guidance, and accelerated growth in personal lending and digital banking services.

Should you invest $1,000 in SoFi Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in SoFi Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SoFi Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $633,452!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,083,392!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,046% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.