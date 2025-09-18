Stock Market Today: Snap Rises on New Spectacles and Snap OS 2.0 Announcement

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) closed at $8.44, up 5.63%. Trading volume reached 186.9 million shares, more than three times its three-month average of 59.0 million.

U.S. markets strengthened, with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) gaining 0.48% to 6,631.96 and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) rising 0.94% to 22,470.72.

Among social media peers, Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) finished at $780.25, up 0.58%, while Reddit Inc (NYSE: RDDT) closed at $270.71, gaining 1.59%. Both moved higher, though their gains were more modest compared with Snap.

Today's advance followed the introduction of Snap OS 2.0, which brings a redesigned browser, home screen widgets, bookmarks, and WebXR support to Spectacles. The update highlights Snap's continued push to integrate AI-driven AR into everyday experiences, expanding on last year's release of its fourth-generation Spectacles and the debut of the original Snap OS.

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.This article was generated with GPT-5, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.