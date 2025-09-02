Stock Market Today: Snap Rebounds on High Volume After Earnings Dive

Social media company Snap (NYSE: SNAP) climbed 2.7% to close at $7.33 on Tuesday, breaking out of its recent slide and notching its third straight day of gains. The move came on heavy volume of 102.7 million shares, more than double its three-month average, and pushed the stock off a 52-week intraday low of $6.90 set earlier in the session.

The recovery came even as broader markets retreated, with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) falling 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) down 0.8% on the day.

Social media peers saw mixed trading. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) edged up 0.3% to $36.73, while Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) dipped 0.5% to $735.11.

Snap, the parent company of photo-centric social media site Snapchat, saw its shares struggle in recent weeks following a disappointing Q2 earnings report released in early August. That report showed slower revenue growth and platform issues tied to ad delivery. While those concerns haven’t disappeared, some investors may now see the stock’s retreat as a buying opportunity. A pending class-action lawsuit, alleging the company misled investors about ad performance, also remains a risk factor to monitor.

Should you invest $1,000 in Snap right now?

Before you buy stock in Snap, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Snap wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $651,599!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,639!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-4o, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms and Pinterest. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.