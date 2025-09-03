Stock Market Today: September Starts Weak as All Major Indexes Slip

U.S. markets opened September on a defensive note, as seasonal weakness and rising yields weighed on stocks across all three benchmarks.



The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) lost 0.69% to 6,415.54, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) slid 0.82% to 21,279.63--its steeper drop highlighting tech-sector vulnerability amid elevated bond yields and renewed worries over inflation and tariff uncertainty. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) also slipped, down 0.55% to 45,295.81, underscoring a broad risk-off tone as investors reposition ahead of what is historically the weakest month for equities.

Seasonal headwinds are already in motion: analysts reference the long‑standing "September Effect," where the S&P often declines an average of 0.8% during the month. This year, political tensions over Fed independence and concerns about government debt only amplify the downside bias.

Traders are turning their attention to upcoming economic reports--including jobs data and inflation updates--that could influence the Federal Reserve's next policy steps. Seasonal headwinds combined with persistent macro uncertainty leave September starting on a cautious note.

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.This article was generated with GPT-4o, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.