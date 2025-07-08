Markets
Stock Market Today: PROK Soars 515% on Surging Volume Amid Clinical Trial Buzz

July 08, 2025 — 05:35 pm EDT

Key Points

ProKidney (NASDAQ: PROK) shares closed at $3.73, rising 515% today while the S&P 500 fell 0.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.4%.

The chronic kidney disease-focused biotech experienced significant volatility, trading between $0.46 and $4.86 before settling near its upper range. The gain follows ProKidney's announcement of statistically and clinically meaningful topline results from its Phase 2 REGEN-007 clinical trial evaluating is autologous cell therapy treatment, called rilparencel, in patients with chronic kidney disease and diabetes.

Competitors showed similar momentum, with FibroGen gaining 4.7% and Vertex Pharmaceuticals rising 1.5% to $466.36. FibroGen's similar trajectory suggests sector-wide enthusiasm for kidney innovations, while Vertex's steadier movement reflects its market maturity.

ProKidney's proprietary React technology platform continues attracting attention as its RMCL-002 trial progresses. Unlike competitors pursuing pharmaceutical interventions, ProKidney's focus on cellular regeneration represents a potentially transformative approach to chronic kidney disease treatment.

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

