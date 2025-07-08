Stock Market Today: PROK Soars 515% on Surging Volume Amid Clinical Trial Buzz

Key Points ProKidney announced results of a Phase 2 clinical trial.

The stock, which was less than $1 per share, skyrocketed on the announcement.

ProKidney (NASDAQ: PROK) shares closed at $3.73, rising 515% today while the S&P 500 fell 0.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.4%.

The chronic kidney disease-focused biotech experienced significant volatility, trading between $0.46 and $4.86 before settling near its upper range. The gain follows ProKidney's announcement of statistically and clinically meaningful topline results from its Phase 2 REGEN-007 clinical trial evaluating is autologous cell therapy treatment, called rilparencel, in patients with chronic kidney disease and diabetes.

Competitors showed similar momentum, with FibroGen gaining 4.7% and Vertex Pharmaceuticals rising 1.5% to $466.36. FibroGen's similar trajectory suggests sector-wide enthusiasm for kidney innovations, while Vertex's steadier movement reflects its market maturity.

ProKidney's proprietary React technology platform continues attracting attention as its RMCL-002 trial progresses. Unlike competitors pursuing pharmaceutical interventions, ProKidney's focus on cellular regeneration represents a potentially transformative approach to chronic kidney disease treatment.

