Stock Market Today: Plug Power Falls on Warrant Filing Despite Strong August Production

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) closed at $2.53, down 4.7%. Trading reached about 388 million shares, roughly 5.5 times its three-month average of 69 million. The stock remained within its 52-week range of $0.69 to $3.32.

The broader indexes pulled back today as well. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) lost 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) fell 0.95%, as comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell put a damper on trader sentiment, causing technology and other interest rate-sensitive names to weigh on the market.

Among hydrogen and fuel-cell peers, Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) closed at $77.38, down 10.3%, while FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) ended at $9.08, dropping 5.4%.

The decline in Plug's stock price came after a strong August, when Plug's Georgia hydrogen plant delivered a record 324 metric tons with near-full uptime and availability, highlighting operational progress. Investor focus, however, shifted toward financing after a Sept. 22 resale prospectus supplement tied to warrants revived concerns about share dilution. Despite today's pullback, the stock remains up more than 50% over the past month. For investors, the tension between improving production metrics and capital-structure questions makes upcoming earnings and margin guidance key markers.

Should you invest $1,000 in Plug Power right now?

Before you buy stock in Plug Power, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Plug Power wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $661,910!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,125,504!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,079% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-5, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.