Stock Market Today: Palantir Soars 7.85% After Blowing Past $1B Quarter



Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) rallied 7.85% on Tuesday to close at $173.27, setting a new 52-week high of $176.33 after reporting standout second-quarter results.The stock traded on volume of 129 million shares, a 65% surge above its daily average, signaling strong institutional and retail interest.

The broader market lagged, with the S&P 500 falling 0.49% and the Nasdaq Composite sliding 0.65%. While most tech names declined on continued tariff and macro pressures, Palantir stood out as one of the day's top performers.

The company posted its first-ever $1 billion revenue quarter, with Q2 sales rising 48% year-over-year to $1.003 billion. Net income rose to $327 million, and operating margin expanded to 27%. In response, Palantir raised its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $4.14 billion to $4.15 billion, up from $3.9 billion.

Peers lagged behind: C3.ai gained just 0.43%, and Snowflake dropped 1.3%. Palantir's sharp divergence reflects investor enthusiasm for its unique positioning in AI-powered analytics and defense tech.

In itsearnings call management described large language models (LLMs) as "jagged intelligence," emphasizing Palantir's advantage with its ontology-based platform architecture. The company also cited momentum from new defense contracts and multi-billion-dollar public sector projects under negotiation.



Market data sourced from Google Finance and Yahoo! Finance on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-4o, OpenAI's large-scale language-generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems.The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies and Snowflake. The Motley Fool recommends C3.ai. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.