Stock Market Today: Opendoor Rallies Nearly 12% as Home Sales Spark Investor Optimism

Real estate specialist Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) jumped 11.8% to close at $3.60 on Thursday, outpacing both its sector peers and the broader market. Opendoor stock traded on volume of 199 million shares, just a bit under its 3-month average, as investors responded positively to bullish housing data.

The gains came despite a soft session across major indices. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) fell by 0.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) dropped by 0.34%.

Among its real estate platform peers, Offerpad Solutions Inc (NYSE: OPAD) rose 2.3% to $1.34, and Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ: Z) edged up 0.4% to $81.40. Still, neither matched Opendoor's performance, underscoring investor enthusiasm unique to the stock.

The possible catalyst? A surprisingly strong July report from the National Association of Realtors showed a 2% month-over-month rise in existing home sales and a median closing price increase (now at $422,000). Additionally, investing podcast host Anthony Pompliano pushed back on the "meme stock" label, arguing that Opendoor's surge highlights the growing influence of retail investors who collectively identify and back investing opportunities. While some analysts remain cautious, the company's stock has still climbed 386% over the past three months.

Should you invest $1,000 in Opendoor Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Opendoor Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Opendoor Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $654,624!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,075,117!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 18, 2025

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-4o, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Zillow Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.