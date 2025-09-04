Markets

Stock Market Today: Opendoor at New 52-Week High on Retail Rally

September 04, 2025 — 05:42 pm EDT

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) surged 16.2% Thursday to close at $5.96, hitting an intraday 52-week high of $6.07.Trading volume climbed to 447.7 million shares, well above its three-month average of 257.6 million, which indicates intense investor interest. The rally lifted the company's market capitalization to roughly $4.39 billion.

The broader market strengthened, with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) rising 0.83% to 6,502.08 and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) gaining 0.98% to 21,707.69.

Peers were mixed. Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ: Z) edged 0.24% higher to $83.70, while Offerpad Solutions Inc (NYSE: OPAD) fell 2% to $4.88.Opendoor's move was fueled less by sector trends and more by momentum-driven buying and social media chatter.

Opendoor is riding a powerful retail-driven rally, with sentiment amplifying its move to new highs. Investors should be cautious, as the stock's gains are heavily momentum-based and its business remains sensitive to housing market conditions and interest rate shifts. Investors should exercise caution before chasing the rally.

Market data sourced from Google Finance and Yahoo! Finance on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.

