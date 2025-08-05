Stock Market Today: Nvidia Slips Nearly 1% on Tariff Jitters Despite ARK Fund Confidence



Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) declined 0.97% on Tuesday to close at $178.26, retreating modestly from recent highs as semiconductor stocks faced pressure amid fresh trade policy concerns. Trading volume came in at 152.2 million shares, about 21% below its average.

Broader markets were also lower, with the S&P 500 down 0.49% and the Nasdaq Composite falling 0.65%. Traders reacted to signals that former President Donald Trump may soon propose increased tariffs on semiconductor imports in a bid to boost domestic manufacturing.

Nvidia's peers were similarly under pressure. Advanced Micro Devices dropped 1.40%, while Broadcom lost 1.61%, extending a multi-day pullback across the chip sector.

Despite the red close, institutional confidence in Nvidia remained intact. Cathie Wood's ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF disclosed purchases of 23,211 Nvidia shares -- a combined investment of roughly $4.2 million. Nvidia now makes up approximately 2.7% of each ETF.

Looking ahead, analysts at Bank of America reiterated a $220 price target, citing resilient demand for Nvidia's Blackwell GPUs and continued strength in AI infrastructure spending. While shares are consolidating just below their record high, momentum remains strong heading into the next earnings cycle.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $631,505!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,103,313!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,039% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-4o, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.