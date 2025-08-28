Stock Market Today: Nvidia Slips Despite Strong Earnings and Guidance

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) closed at $180.12, down 0.82%. Trading volume surged to 278 million shares, well above the 178 million three-month average. The chipmaker, valued at $4.4 trillion, traded as high as $184.47 intraday, just shy of its 52-week peak of $184.48.

Broader markets moved higher. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) gained 20.46 points, or 0.3%, to 6,501.86, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) advanced 115.02 points, or 0.5%, to 21,705.16.

Nvidia's peers finished in positive territory, with Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rising 0.9% to $168.58 and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) adding 0.3% to $24.93. The contrast highlighted Nvidia's post-earnings pullback, even as investor interest in the chip sector remained strong.

Nvidia's second-quarter revenue surged 56% year-over-year and topped estimates, with adjusted earnings also exceeding forecasts. Guidance for the current quarter came in ahead of Wall Street expectations. Still, management refrained from including any H20 AI chip sales to China in its outlook due to unresolved geopolitical issues. CEO Jensen Huang said the company has U.S. licenses to sell $3 billion–$5 billion of H20 chips to Chinese clients and confirmed talks with the Trump administration over the potential sale of its next-generation Blackwell chips to China.

Investors will be watching for developments on China chip approvals as the next major catalyst for Nvidia shares.

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-5, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short August 2025 $24 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.