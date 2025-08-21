Markets

Stock Market Today: Nvidia Slips but Analyst Upgrades Signal Confidence

August 21, 2025 — 05:29 pm EDT

Written by Daily Stock News for The Motley Fool->

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) closed down 0.2% at $174.98 on Thursday, with trading volume of 135 million shares, below its three-month average of 181 million. The modest decline contrasted with weakness in the broader market, where the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) fell 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) slipped 0.3%.

Among peers, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) dipped 0.9% to $163.71, while Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) edged down 0.2% to $23.50. The pullback was consistent across the semiconductor sector as investors weighed broader macroeconomic pressures.

Despite the day's losses, Wall Street remains broadly bullish on Nvidia's prospects, particularly around its leadership in AI and data center markets. Several analysts have raised their price targets in recent weeks, signaling continued conviction in its long-term growth story. Among them, Wedbush lifted its target to $210 from $175, UBS raised its target to $205 from $175, and Piper Sandler boosted its target to $225 from $180. Cantor Fitzgerald also moved higher, setting its price target at $240 from $200. These upward revisions reflect broad Wall Street confidence in Nvidia. The wave of upgrades underscores growing conviction that Nvidia's fundamentals remain strong.

Market data sourced from Google Finance and Yahoo! Finance on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 18, 2025

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-4o, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short August 2025 $24 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

INTC
NVDA
AMD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.