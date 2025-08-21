Stock Market Today: Nvidia Slips but Analyst Upgrades Signal Confidence

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) closed down 0.2% at $174.98 on Thursday, with trading volume of 135 million shares, below its three-month average of 181 million. The modest decline contrasted with weakness in the broader market, where the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) fell 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) slipped 0.3%.

Among peers, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) dipped 0.9% to $163.71, while Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) edged down 0.2% to $23.50. The pullback was consistent across the semiconductor sector as investors weighed broader macroeconomic pressures.

Despite the day's losses, Wall Street remains broadly bullish on Nvidia's prospects, particularly around its leadership in AI and data center markets. Several analysts have raised their price targets in recent weeks, signaling continued conviction in its long-term growth story. Among them, Wedbush lifted its target to $210 from $175, UBS raised its target to $205 from $175, and Piper Sandler boosted its target to $225 from $180. Cantor Fitzgerald also moved higher, setting its price target at $240 from $200. These upward revisions reflect broad Wall Street confidence in Nvidia. The wave of upgrades underscores growing conviction that Nvidia's fundamentals remain strong.

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-4o, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short August 2025 $24 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.