Stock Market Today: Nvidia Slides Despite Bullish Analyst Revisions

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares fell 3.5% on Tuesday, closing at $175.64, as tech stocks broadly pulled back following a recent rally. The chipmaker traded 183 million shares, just above its three-month average of 181 million, signaling a cooling of momentum after reaching record highs earlier this month.

The broader markets reflected similar unease. The Nasdaq Composite dropped by 1.5%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.6%. Concerns over valuation, interest rate outlooks, and profit-taking hit growth and tech names hardest.

Peers in the semiconductor space also struggled. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) declined 5.4% to $166.55, while Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) slipped 3.6% to end the session at $294.91. The across-the-board pullback in chips suggests investors are taking profits after a strong summer run.

Still, the long-term bullish case for Nvidia remains intact, according to analysts. Morgan Stanley's analytical team raised its price target to $206, up from $200. Meanwhile, Piper Sandler also increased its price target to $225, from a prior $180. Analyst confidence signals that Wall Street still views Nvidia as a cornerstone of the AI-driven future.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $671,466!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,115,633!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,077% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 18, 2025

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-4o, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.