Stock Market Today: Nvidia Extends Slide as AI Momentum Stalls

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped 1.91% on Tuesday to $170.78, its fourth consecutive decline. The stock traded 229.04 million shares, well above its 3‑month average, suggesting strong investor activity amid mounting unease.

Wider markets mirrored the weakness, with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) falling 0.69% and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) down 0.82%, driven by concerns over valuation and AI-linked demand slowing.

NVIDIA's sector peers also declined. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) edged down 0.19% to $162.32, while Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) slipped 0.57% to $24.21.

The continued pressure follows NVIDIA's cautious revenue forecast last week, which has raised fresh doubts about the near-term pace of AI infrastructure investment. Despite strong long-term demand signals, many investors appear to be recalibrating expectations in the face of mounting macro headwinds.

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-4o, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short August 2025 $24 calls on Intel and short November 2025 $21 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.