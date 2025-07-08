Stock Market Today: Nvidia Edges Higher on AI Demand, Hitting a New All-Time High

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares climbed 1.1% to close at $160 today, bucking the cautious sentiment that weighed on major indices. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained just 0.03% and growth-focused S&P 500 retreated 0.07% amid concerns about tariffs, lingering inflation worries, and mixed economic signals.

The AI chipmaking powerhouse traded in a narrow band between $158.39 and $160.22, demonstrating steady buying pressure throughout the session. Despite hitting a new all-time high, trading volume reached approximately 135 million shares, well below its 50-day average of 247 million.

Within the semiconductor landscape, rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) posted a better gain of 2.2% to close at $137.82, reinforcing the AI chip sector's resilience. Meanwhile, traditional chipmaker Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) jumped 7.2% to $23.59 on news of global layoffs and a price target upgrade by Citigroup.

Nvidia continues to benefit from robust demand for its data center GPUs and AI acceleration solutions. The stock is trading at all-time highs, showing strength amid market uncertainty, reflecting institutional confidence in the company's dominant position in AI infrastructure and sustained growth trajectory in high-performance computing markets.

