

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) touched a new all-time high of $179.38 during Tuesday's session before closing down 0.70% at $175.51, following news of a substantial 300,000-unit order for H20 chips destined for China. The early surge signaled resilience in overseas demand despite prior U.S. export restrictions. Broader investor enthusiasm for AI infrastructure was reinforced by Alphabet's reported 13% increase in capital expenditures and the U.S. government's new AI Action Plan.

Nvidia's slight decline aligned with the broader market, as the S&P 500 fell 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.38%. However, semiconductor peers demonstrated sector strength, with Advanced Micro Devices leading large-cap semis with a 2.18% gain to $177.44, reaching a new 52-week high. Broadcom climbed 1.06% to $297.42, also setting a new all-time high on optimism surrounding enterprise demand for custom AI accelerators.

Nvidia's trading volume of 153 million shares came in below its average trading volume of 194 million shares, suggesting mild profit-taking rather than sector weakness. The modest retreat after establishing a new high reflects healthy consolidation, with continued bullish momentum supported by strong AI infrastructure demand and positive sector sentiment.

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.