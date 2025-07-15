

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares surged 4% to close at $170.70 on Tuesday, outpacing broader market indices as investors responded positively to news about graphics processing unit (GPU) exports to China resuming. The chipmaker received assurances from the Trump administration that it can once again export its H20 GPU to the Chinese market.

While Nvidia rallied, major indices showed mixed performance. The S&P 500 fell slightly, dropping 0.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite remained relatively flat with its 0.18% gain, highlighting Nvidia's strong individual performance against market headwinds. Among competitors, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) showed even stronger performance, jumping 6.4% to $155.61, while Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) declined 1.63% to $22.92, highlighting the diverging fortunes within the semiconductor sector.

Nvidia's trading volume reached approximately 229 million shares, below its 200-day average of approximately 253 million shares, according to Barchart data. Technically, the stock has established positive momentum by reclaiming its 200-day moving average of around $131.40, with the shares now trading nearly 30% above this key technical indicator.

The company's renewed access to the crucial Chinese market, combined with ongoing sector rotation into artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure investments, appears to be solidifying Nvidia's position as the premier semiconductor manufacturer in the rapidly expanding AI space.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $680,559!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,005,670!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,053% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 15, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short August 2025 $24 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.