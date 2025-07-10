Shares of Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) tumbled 4.5% on Thursday, July 10, to close at $13.03, marking a significant pullback. The Brazilian digital banking platform's stock traded on unusually high volume, with approximately 107.8 million shares changing hands -- roughly 79% above its 50-day average volume of 60.1 million shares.

The decline came on a day when broader markets moved higher, with the S&P 500 gaining 0.27% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.43%. Nu's performance also diverged from competitor SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), which climbed 3.7% following its recent expansion of cryptocurrency trading services. However, fellow Latin American fintech Inter & Co (NASDAQ: INTR) also retreated, falling 1.6% on the day.

Despite Thursday's setback, Nu Holdings remains in technically positive territory, trading above both its 50-day ($12.64) and 200-day ($12.49) moving averages. The stock has gained approximately 25.8% year-to-date, maintaining its longer-term upward trajectory. With no specific catalyst for the day's decline, it's possible that it is being caused by multiple factors, including a potential growth slowdown, broader market concerns about inflation, and rising interest rates in Latin America. The increased trading volume suggests institutional repositioning or profit-taking following Nu's impressive performance in recent months.

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.