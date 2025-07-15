Stock Market Today: Nu Holdings Rises on Fresh Analyst Optimism



Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) shares rose 3.6% today, closing at $13.54 after trading between $13.12 and $13.54 during the day. The fintech company's stock rallied amid growing analyst confidence, with several Wall Street firms raising their price targets modestly over the past week. The consensus view appears increasingly optimistic about Nu's execution in the competitive Latin American digital banking space.

The stock outperformed both the Nasdaq Composite, up 0.18%, and the S&P 500's 0.4% drop, with trading volume coming in at approximately 123 million shares -- double the 50-day average of 84.5 million.

Industry peers also showed gains, In the competitive landscape, Inter & Co (NASDAQ: INTR) rose 4% to $7.05, trading between $6.80 and $7.06, showing similar strength following recent earnings and supportive central bank signals for digital lenders. Meanwhile, StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) declined 2% to $14.87 despite the year's broader tech momentum.

Despite today's gains, Nu stock still trades 16% below its 52-week high of around $16.14, though the trend has distinctly shifted upward as analyst sentiment improves. The favorable reassessments appear driven by Nu's accelerating user metrics and promising early results from its credit card and loan offerings in new Latin American markets, potentially setting the stage for further price target revisions if execution remains strong.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nu Holdings right now?

Before you buy stock in Nu Holdings, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nu Holdings wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $680,559!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,005,670!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,053% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 15, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends StoneCo. The Motley Fool recommends Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.