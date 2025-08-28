Stock Market Today: Nu Holdings Rises on Analyst Optimism and Expansion Plans

Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU), the parent company of Brazil-based Nubank, closed at $14.77, up $0.13 (0.89%) on Thursday. Trading volume reached 54.6 million shares, below its three-month average of 64 million. The company holds a market capitalization of $71.3 billion and trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.4. Shares remain within their 52-week range of $9.01 to $16.15, after moving between $14.66 and $15.11 intraday.

The broader market also finished higher. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) gained 20.46 points (0.32%) to close at 6,501.86, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) advanced 115.02 points (0.53%) to end at 21,705.16.

Among peers, Itaú Unibanco (NYSE: ITUB) rose to $7.11, up $0.15 (2.16%), while MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) advanced to $2,472.29, a gain of $58.86 (2.44%).

Investor sentiment toward Nu Holdings has been supported by a series of positive analyst actions, including Susquehanna lifting its price target to $17 with a positive rating, alongside recent upgrades from Citigroup and Banco Bradesco BBI. Reports also surfaced that Nubank is considering a billion-dollar acquisition of Argentina-based Brubank, which could accelerate its regional expansion. The company's fundamentals remain strong, with its customer base up 17% year-over-year to 123 million and net income rising 38% in the first half of 2025.

Investors will be watching for developments on the potential Brubank acquisition and continued growth trends across Latin America as the next catalysts.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nu Holdings right now?

Before you buy stock in Nu Holdings, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nu Holdings wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $659,823!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,113,120!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,068% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money.This article was generated with GPT-5, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool recommends Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.