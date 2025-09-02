Stock Market Today: NIO Jumps as Glimmers of Profitability Emerge



Nio (NYSE: NIO) climbed 3.1% on Tuesday to close at $6.58, rallying on the back of second-quarter earnings that demonstrated its strongest showing since Q4 2023. The EV maker posted a smaller-than-expected $567 million loss and improved its margin to 10%, suggesting a potential turnaround. Heavy trading volume of 119.6 million shares (nearly double its average) underscored heightened investor interest.

The broader markets dipped, with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) sliding 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) falling 0.8%.

NIO peers, Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and BYD Company (OTC: BYDDY), also advanced on Tuesday. Li Auto rose 4.5% to $24.40, while BYD climbed 2.9% to $14.04, as both stocks benefited from continued excitement around Chinese EV demand.

The optimism stems from NIO's substantial 26% year-over-year jump in Q2 deliveries and a 55% rise in August units. Coupled with margin improvement and tighter cost controls, these gains suggest the company may reach profitability as early as Q4, positioning it as a standout in an otherwise challenging EV landscape.

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-4o, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems.The Motley Fool recommends BYD Company. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.