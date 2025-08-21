Markets
NIO

Stock Market Today: Nio Climbs on New SUV Unveiling

August 21, 2025 — 05:18 pm EDT

Nio (NYSE: NIO) rallied 9.27% on Thursday to close at $5.54, outpacing both its peers and the broader market. Trading volume reached 145.2 million shares, nearly triple its three-month average, as investors reacted to the unveiling of its highly anticipated ES8 SUV line.

The broader market moved lower, with the S&P 500 slipping 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite down 0.34%. Despite the weakness in major indices, Nio stood out as one of the session's strongest performers.

Among EV peers, Tesla fell 1.17% to $320.11, while Lucid Group was unchanged at $2.09. The contrast underscored investor enthusiasm centered specifically on Nio's latest developments.

The stock's surge followed the debut of the new ES8 SUV line, a three-row model available in six- and seven-seat configurations. The vehicles, slated to begin deliveries in September, are priced more competitively than earlier models while offering performance and quality upgrades. With shares already up roughly 40% over the last three months, investors will be watching closely as Nio reports second-quarter earnings on Sept. 2 -- a potential next catalyst for the stock.

Market data sourced from Google Finance and Yahoo! Finance on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025.

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-5, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

