Stock Market Today: Nio Climbs on New SUV Unveiling

Nio (NYSE: NIO) rallied 9.27% on Thursday to close at $5.54, outpacing both its peers and the broader market. Trading volume reached 145.2 million shares, nearly triple its three-month average, as investors reacted to the unveiling of its highly anticipated ES8 SUV line.

The broader market moved lower, with the S&P 500 slipping 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite down 0.34%. Despite the weakness in major indices, Nio stood out as one of the session's strongest performers.

Among EV peers, Tesla fell 1.17% to $320.11, while Lucid Group was unchanged at $2.09. The contrast underscored investor enthusiasm centered specifically on Nio's latest developments.

The stock's surge followed the debut of the new ES8 SUV line, a three-row model available in six- and seven-seat configurations. The vehicles, slated to begin deliveries in September, are priced more competitively than earlier models while offering performance and quality upgrades. With shares already up roughly 40% over the last three months, investors will be watching closely as Nio reports second-quarter earnings on Sept. 2 -- a potential next catalyst for the stock.

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-5, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.