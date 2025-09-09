Stock Market Today: Nebius Soars on $19.4B Microsoft AI Deal

Nebius Group NV (NASDAQ: NBIS) skyrocketed 49.4% Tuesday to close at $95.72 after hitting a new intraday 52-week high of $98.68. Trading volume spiked to 87.6 million shares, far above its three-month average of 12.2 million, underscoring intense investor interest.

The broader market gained modestly, with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) up 0.27% to 6,512.61 and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) higher by 0.37% to 21,879.49.

Peers also advanced, though by smaller margins. CoreWeave Inc (NASDAQ: CRWV) added 7.1% to $100.22, while DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE: DOCN) rose 3% to $34.32. Nebius's move far outpaced its competitors as excitement centered squarely on its latest partnership.

The jump followed news that Nebius secured a multi-year deal with Microsoft valued at up to $19.4 billion. The contract commits $17.4 billion through 2031 for GPU cloud infrastructure, with the option to expand further. Management highlighted the pact as a milestone that validates Nebius's position as a critical supplier of AI compute. Investors will watch execution on this large-scale partnership and demand trends for cloud AI workloads as the next catalysts.

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.This article was generated with GPT-5, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends DigitalOcean and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Nebius Group and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.