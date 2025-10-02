Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Leads Modest Gains as Markets Digest Government Shutdown

Data by YCharts

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.06% to 6,715.35 on Thursday, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 0.39% to 22,844.05. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) gained 0.17% to 46,519.72. All three benchmarks ended higher despite the official start of a U.S. government shutdown, which added a layer of fiscal uncertainty to an already cautious market.

The shutdown, triggered by a lapse in funding, has renewed concerns about potential delays in government services and economic data releases. Still, equity markets showed resilience, with investors favoring large-cap tech and growth names.

Among individual movers, Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) extended gains on optimism around AI demand, while Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) slipped--investors appeared to pull back amid worries that the impending expiration of the $7,500 U.S. EV tax credit will undercut future demand.

Looking ahead, attention turns to the CPI release schedule and whether any shutdown-related delay could also push back the 2026 Social Security COLA announcement.

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-5, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.