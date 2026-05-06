Stock Market Today, May 6: Keel Infrastructure Corp. Rises as Analyst Coverage Reframes Its Shift Toward Power-Backed AI Infrastructure

Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL), a developer and operator of data centers for high-performance computing and AI workloads, closed Wednesday at $4.12, up 16.71%. The stock moved higher during the regular session after Chardan framed Keel as a “story stock in transition” tied to its pivot toward AI and high-performance computing infrastructure. Investors will be watching how effectively the company executes on that AI data center strategy.

The company’s trading volume reached 61.5 million shares, which is about 86% above compared with its three-month average of 33.2 million shares.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) advanced 1.46% to 7,365.12, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 2.02% to finish at 25,838.94. Among digital infrastructure and energy peers, Mara Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) closed at $13.03, up 7.15%, and Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) ended at $23.70, rising 16.49% as investors respond to AI and high-performance computing narratives.

What this means for investors

Keel Infrastructure shares rose after Chardan initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $4.50 price target, citing the company’s pivot toward AI and high-performance computing data centers. The call gave investors a clearer framework for Keel’s shift away from bitcoin mining and toward North American power-backed infrastructure built for data center workloads.

The sale of Keel’s 70 MW Paso Pe site in Paraguay for approximately $13 million supports this repositioning by reallocating capital from non-core mining assets. The company’s future performance will depend on Keel’s ability to secure customers for its North American sites and convert available power capacity into leased AI and HPC data center revenue.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.