Stock Market Today, May 6: Joby Aviation Surges on Q1 Beat and a Clearer Path to Passenger Flights

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY), an eVTOL air mobility developer, closed Wednesday’s session at $10.52, up 21.2%. The stock moved higher as investors responded to better-than-expected Q1 results and high-profile New York eVTOL demonstration flights. Trading volume reached 66.9 million shares, about 161% above its three-month average of 25.6 million shares. Joby Aviation IPO'd in 2020 and is flat since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 rose 1.48% to finish Wednesday at 7,366, while the Nasdaq Composite added 2.02% to close at 25,839. Within airports & air services names, Joby’s rally outpaced industry peer Archer Aviation, which closed at $6.41, up 9.76% as investors tracked progress in urban air mobility build-outs.

What this means for investors

It was an excellent quarter for Joby Aviation, as it not only beat analysts’ expectations but also proved its “credibility” across several fronts. First, Joby reiterated its 2026 revenue guidance of $110 million, noting that its selection to the Early Integration Pilot Program from the U.S. government could soon lead to fleets in New York, Texas, and Florida, with agreements set to be signed in Q3.

Joby also made progress on its FAA Type Inspection Authorization, further clearing its path towards commercialization. Lastly, the company produced 2.5 times as many eVTOL parts in Q1 as it did in the same period last year, demonstrating impressive manufacturing progress. Joby remains a high-risk, high-reward investment opportunity, but Q1’s results show the company’s high-flying aspirations could eventually become a reality (with tangible sales).

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.