Stock Market Today, May 5: Iren Jumps After Announcing Mirantis Acquisition to Expand AI Cloud Capabilities

Iren (NASDAQ:IREN), a vertically integrated Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and AI data center operator, closed Tuesday at $54.74, up 10.63%. The stock moved higher after news that Iren will acquire Mirantis to expand AI cloud and Kubernetes capabilities that will deploy, manage and operate containerized, or bundled, AI solutions. Investors are continuing to watch execution on Iren’s strategic pivot from crypto mining toward AI infrastructure.

Trading volume reached 47.2 million shares, coming in about 31% above its three-month average of 36 million shares. Iren IPO'd in 2021 and has grown 124% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.83% to 7,260, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 1.03% to close at 25,326. Within data processing services, peers Mara Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) closed at $12.16, up 2.79%, and Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) finished at $20.34, rising 8.91% as traders tracked crypto and AI infrastructure names.

What this means for investors

Iren agreed to acquire Mirantis for about $625 million in an all-stock transaction. The combination will bring Mirantis’ Kubernetes container technology to help package AI models and deepen Iren’s AI infrastructure stack.

The move also signals another step away from Bitcoin mining for Iren as it transitions its infrastructure to satisfy AI compute demand. Last week, Iren announced it successfully energized its 1.4GW Sweetwater 1 data center site in Texas. That’s another milestone for investors to cheer as Iren ramps up the construction and commissioning of the site’s data centers.

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Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.