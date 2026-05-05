Stock Market Today, May 5: Carnival Edges Higher Despite Fuel Cost Concerns

Carnival (NYSE:CCL), a global cruise operator, closed Tuesday at $25.77, up 0.39%. The stock edged higher despite industry-wide pressure and concerns about fuel costs.

Trading volume reached 60.7 million shares, coming in 133% above its three-month average of 26.1 million shares. Carnival IPO'd in 1987 and has grown 565% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.81% to finish Tuesday at 7,25, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) climbed 1.03% to close at 25,326. Among cruise operators, industry peers Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) closed up 1.73% at $263.98, while Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) ended down 1.51% at $16.94.

What this means for investors

Like many cruise ship operators, surging oil prices have weighed on Carnival shares. The stock has fallen about 20% in the past three months. Yesterday, one of its competitors, Norwegian Cruise Line, cut its full-year guidance as high fuel costs and reduced demand added to the firm’s headwinds.

To some extent, this is an industry-wide red flag. However, today’s slight gains for Carnival show that investors are differentiating company-specific factors. Carnival also cut its 2026 forecast when it announced Q1 earnings in March — unlike other cruise operators, it does not hedge fuel costs. However, its strong Q1 profits went some way to reassure Wall Street.

It remains to be seen how it can navigate a prolonged period of elevated oil prives. The stock is likely to be volatile in the near term, particularly while traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains restricted.

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Emma Newbery has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.