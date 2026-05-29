Stock Market Today, May 29: Super Micro Computer Jumps on European AI Cloud Partnership

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), a developer of server and storage solutions based on modular and open-standard architecture, closed at $46.09, up 11.60%. The stock advanced after reports of a new European AI cloud partnership, improved export-compliance sentiment, and strong AI server demand, with investors watching for continued momentum in AI infrastructure.

The company’s trading volume reached 92.6 million shares, which is about 128% above compared with its three-month average of 39.8 million shares. Super Micro Computer went public in 2007 and has grown 5161% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.23% to finish Friday’s session at 7,580.06, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) rose 0.22% to close at 26,972.62. Among computer hardware peers, Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) closed at $420.91 (+32.76%) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) finished at $43.04 (+12.64%), reflecting strong AI-driven data center enthusiasm.

What this means for investors

Super Micro Computer shares increased after Verda announced it is deploying Supermicro’s liquid-cooled Nvidia Blackwell-accelerated systems for AI cloud infrastructure in Europe. This deployment provides Supermicro with a new AI infrastructure reference in a market focused on dense compute, liquid cooling, energy efficiency, and compliance.

This announcement follows Supermicro’s cooperation with Taiwanese authorities regarding an alleged diversion of server technology, highlighting its commitment to compliance amid increased scrutiny of advanced AI hardware shipments. In the recent fiscal third quarter, net sales more than doubled to $10.2 billion, reflecting strong AI server demand. Upcoming results and customer updates will indicate whether Blackwell-based deployments, such as Verda, are driving sustained server revenue and ongoing export-control compliance.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hewlett Packard Enterprise. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.